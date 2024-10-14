International Cooperation and Safety of Advanced Nuclear Reactors Take Center Stage at IAEA Regulatory Cooperation Forum

At the recently held 2024 Regulatory Cooperation Forum (RCF) Plenary Meeting, during the IAEA's 68th General Conference, international cooperation and the safety of advanced nuclear reactor designs were central themes. The meeting underscored the growing importance of small modular reactors (SMRs) and explored strategies for improving regulatory frameworks in a rapidly evolving nuclear landscape.

Anna Hajduk Bradford, Director of the IAEA's Division of Nuclear Installation Safety, emphasized the forum's role in fostering regulator-to-regulator cooperation and the significant benefits that embarking countries have gained from information exchanges and provider support. She highlighted initiatives like the Nuclear Harmonization and Standardization Initiative (NHSI), the Generic Roadmap for Developing Nuclear Safety Infrastructure (GRM), and peer review missions as critical tools in the IAEA's continued support for member states.

During the meeting, the RCF strategic plan for 2024-2028 was unveiled, focusing on strengthening regulatory infrastructure development and support for countries pursuing new technologies such as SMRs. RCF Chair Ramzi Jammal noted the forum’s commitment to increased transparency in bilateral and international assistance and highlighted the importance of coordination between networks for nuclear safety to ensure the safe deployment of innovative reactor technologies.

Participants delved into the legal and regulatory challenges of advanced reactor designs, recognizing the dual goals of expanding access to electricity while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The newly launched IAEA Generic Roadmap for Nuclear Safety Infrastructure, aimed at assisting countries developing their first nuclear reactor, was also discussed. The roadmap draws from practical experiences and lessons from countries like Türkiye and Saudi Arabia.

Representatives from UAE and Canada shared insights on the role of internal audits in enhancing regulatory inspection efficiency and risk management, underscoring the success of joint efforts among RCF members in improving nuclear safety standards worldwide.