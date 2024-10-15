Left Menu

EU Sets Stage for Crucial COP29 Climate Finance Talks

EU environment ministers have finalized their stance for the COP29 climate summit in Baku, focusing on a new climate financing goal. While developing countries seek increased funding, the EU stresses private investment. The anticipated public funding is set to be in the hundreds of billions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 00:31 IST
EU Sets Stage for Crucial COP29 Climate Finance Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

EU environment ministers have finalized their common negotiating stance ahead of the pivotal COP29 United Nations climate summit in Azerbaijan. The event, set for November 11-22 in Baku, will see negotiators discuss a new global climate financing goal aimed at succeeding the existing commitment by wealthy nations to contribute $100 billion annually to developing countries.

The meeting in Luxembourg permitted EU members to harmonize their position, amid calls from vulnerable and developing nations for a significant increase in funding. However, both the EU and Canada have labeled such a leap in public financing as "unrealistic".

According to the council's statement, private sector investment will be crucial in advancing the green transition. COP29's presidency chief negotiator highlighted that while the financial need is in the trillions of dollars, a feasible public funding objective should target the "hundreds of billions." The EU has urged China, despite its status as a developing nation under U.N. criteria, to contribute given its standing as the second-largest global economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024