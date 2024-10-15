Left Menu

Acceleration in Metro Phase-IV: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Gets a Boost

The construction of the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor in Delhi Metro Phase-IV is set to accelerate following the approval for land acquisition in Khanpur Village by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This development, including the construction of Nabi Karim Metro Station, aims to enhance connectivity and reduce traffic congestion in south Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 19:41 IST
Acceleration in Metro Phase-IV: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Gets a Boost
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The long-awaited progress on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Delhi Metro Phase-IV is finally underway, following Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's green light for land acquisition in Khanpur Village, south Delhi, as announced by Raj Niwas officials on Tuesday.

Governor Saxena approved acquiring 1,688 square metres of land and sanctioned the temporary transfer of 1,600 square metres from the Education Department to DMRC for Rs 13.37 lakh per annum. This measure is crucial for developing an interchange station on key metro corridors, facilitating smoother commutes across the city.

The land acquisition had stalled since 2020, but now this critical metro segment anticipates completion in approximately a year. Once operational, the area, including the new Nabi Karim interchange station, will significantly improve travel efficiency and alleviate traffic issues on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024