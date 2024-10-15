Acceleration in Metro Phase-IV: Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor Gets a Boost

The long-awaited progress on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor of Delhi Metro Phase-IV is finally underway, following Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's green light for land acquisition in Khanpur Village, south Delhi, as announced by Raj Niwas officials on Tuesday.

Governor Saxena approved acquiring 1,688 square metres of land and sanctioned the temporary transfer of 1,600 square metres from the Education Department to DMRC for Rs 13.37 lakh per annum. This measure is crucial for developing an interchange station on key metro corridors, facilitating smoother commutes across the city.

The land acquisition had stalled since 2020, but now this critical metro segment anticipates completion in approximately a year. Once operational, the area, including the new Nabi Karim interchange station, will significantly improve travel efficiency and alleviate traffic issues on the Mehrauli-Badarpur Road.

