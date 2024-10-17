Unraveling the Mystery of the 1:1 Human Sex Ratio

Researchers have long been intrigued by the human sex ratio, which persistently aligns at a 1:1 ratio of males to females. A new study delves into why this balance is maintained, despite potential evolutionary pressures to skew it.

In a detailed investigation, Siliang Song and Jianzhi Zhang from the University of Michigan analyzed vast human datasets, primarily from the UK. Their findings indicate that deviations from the 1:1 sex ratio are not heritable, suggesting no strong evolutionary forces at play that alter the balance.

This study raises compelling questions about the stability of the human sex ratio, potentially influenced by genetic variability among families and the human propensity for monogamy. The research stimulates ongoing debate and inquiry into the mechanisms ensuring parity in human populations.

