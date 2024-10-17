Cheating Scandal Rocks World Conker Championships

The World Conker Championships is facing controversy as it investigates possible cheating in its 2024 event. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that a winner may have used a fake steel conker to dominate the tournament.

This annual event, which took place on Sunday, draws participants from all corners of the globe. Competitors convened at an English country pub to showcase their skills in this traditional game.

The game involves taking turns to swing a conker, threaded on a shoelace, at an opponent's conker in an attempt to smash it. The issue at hand has cast a shadow over the competition's integrity.

