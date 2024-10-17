Left Menu

Cheating Scandal Rocks World Conker Championships

The World Conker Championships is currently investigating a scandal involving a 2024 winner who allegedly used a fake steel conker to secure victory. The competition sees participants swinging conkers on shoelaces to break their opponent's nut, with this year's event held in an English pub's grounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:25 IST
Cheating Scandal Rocks World Conker Championships

The World Conker Championships is facing controversy as it investigates possible cheating in its 2024 event. Allegations have surfaced suggesting that a winner may have used a fake steel conker to dominate the tournament.

This annual event, which took place on Sunday, draws participants from all corners of the globe. Competitors convened at an English country pub to showcase their skills in this traditional game.

The game involves taking turns to swing a conker, threaded on a shoelace, at an opponent's conker in an attempt to smash it. The issue at hand has cast a shadow over the competition's integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024