India-New Zealand Pact to Foster Green Trade Initiatives

In a significant move to bolster sustainable practices, CII GreenPro and Eco Choice New Zealand have signed an agreement. This collaboration was formalized during the seventh edition of the GreenPro Summit held in the national capital.

The agreement aims to harmonize ecolabel standards, facilitating easier cross-recognition of eco-friendly products between India and New Zealand. This initiative is expected to boost green trade between the two nations, according to CII's statement.

Unnikrishnan, Chairman of the Green Products and Services Council, emphasized that this agreement intends to inspire and innovate, building a global network of green partnerships to empower businesses in reducing carbon footprints and establishing sustainability as a norm.

