India-New Zealand Pact to Foster Green Trade Initiatives

CII GreenPro and Eco Choice New Zealand have signed an agreement to promote sustainable practices between India and New Zealand. This collaboration seeks to align ecolabel standards, enhance green trade, and encourage businesses to adopt sustainable practices as a norm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:50 IST
In a significant move to bolster sustainable practices, CII GreenPro and Eco Choice New Zealand have signed an agreement. This collaboration was formalized during the seventh edition of the GreenPro Summit held in the national capital.

The agreement aims to harmonize ecolabel standards, facilitating easier cross-recognition of eco-friendly products between India and New Zealand. This initiative is expected to boost green trade between the two nations, according to CII's statement.

Unnikrishnan, Chairman of the Green Products and Services Council, emphasized that this agreement intends to inspire and innovate, building a global network of green partnerships to empower businesses in reducing carbon footprints and establishing sustainability as a norm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

