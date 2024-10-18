Left Menu

Unveiling the Deep: Marine Heatwaves, Neutrinos, Prada Spacesuits, and Frogs' Journey Home

Current science news highlights include underreported deep ocean marine heatwaves, China's underground lab to study neutrinos, Prada's collaboration for NASA's new spacesuit, new animal life near hydrothermal vents, origins of meteorites, and Chile's conservation efforts for endangered frogs.

Recently, a comprehensive study has revealed that marine heatwaves occurring deep in oceans are potentially under-reported. This phenomenon, primarily detached from surface events, highlights a largely neglected aspect of marine science. Conducted by Australia's CISRO and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the study indicates 80% of these heatwaves occur below 100 meters.

The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory in China is nearing completion, signaling new advancements in neutrino research. This ambitious $300 million project, underground in Guangdong province, features state-of-the-art equipment to study neutrinos and contribute to the understanding of subatomic particle physics.

In a fusion of fashion and space exploration, Prada has partnered with Axiom Space to design a new spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 lunar mission. Despite its traditional look, the suit includes modern advancements signifying Prada's foray into high-tech space gear, set to debut in 2026.

