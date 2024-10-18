Recently, a comprehensive study has revealed that marine heatwaves occurring deep in oceans are potentially under-reported. This phenomenon, primarily detached from surface events, highlights a largely neglected aspect of marine science. Conducted by Australia's CISRO and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the study indicates 80% of these heatwaves occur below 100 meters.

The Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory in China is nearing completion, signaling new advancements in neutrino research. This ambitious $300 million project, underground in Guangdong province, features state-of-the-art equipment to study neutrinos and contribute to the understanding of subatomic particle physics.

In a fusion of fashion and space exploration, Prada has partnered with Axiom Space to design a new spacesuit for NASA's Artemis 3 lunar mission. Despite its traditional look, the suit includes modern advancements signifying Prada's foray into high-tech space gear, set to debut in 2026.

