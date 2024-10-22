Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies to Receive Over 11,000 Pending Power Connections

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated power distribution companies to expedite pending electricity connections for more than 11,000 applicants in PM-UDAY unauthorised colonies. The directive calls for completion within a week to 10 days, as per Raj Niwas officials on Tuesday.

In a meeting with key stakeholders, including the MCD commissioner and DISCOM CEOs, Saxena expressed severe disapproval of bureaucratic delays hampering the delivery of power connections to residents. The meeting followed a clarification from the DDA on October 16, leaving no room for misunderstandings, as officials conveyed.

The PM-UDAY scheme, launched by the Government of India in 2019, aims at granting ownership rights to 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, impacting around 40 lakh residents. Governor Saxena urged all involved parties to eliminate further complications and streamline the connection process.

(With inputs from agencies.)