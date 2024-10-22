Left Menu

Delhi's Unauthorised Colonies to Receive Over 11,000 Pending Power Connections

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has ordered power companies to provide over 11,000 electricity connections to PM-UDAY unauthorised colonies. The directive aims to cut the red tape delaying these connections. The PM-UDAY scheme, initiated in 2019, benefits 40 lakh Delhi residents.

Updated: 22-10-2024 19:37 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has mandated power distribution companies to expedite pending electricity connections for more than 11,000 applicants in PM-UDAY unauthorised colonies. The directive calls for completion within a week to 10 days, as per Raj Niwas officials on Tuesday.

In a meeting with key stakeholders, including the MCD commissioner and DISCOM CEOs, Saxena expressed severe disapproval of bureaucratic delays hampering the delivery of power connections to residents. The meeting followed a clarification from the DDA on October 16, leaving no room for misunderstandings, as officials conveyed.

The PM-UDAY scheme, launched by the Government of India in 2019, aims at granting ownership rights to 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, impacting around 40 lakh residents. Governor Saxena urged all involved parties to eliminate further complications and streamline the connection process.

