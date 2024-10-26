Bihar's Waste Management Crisis: A Call for Immediate Action

The National Green Tribunal has admonished the state of Bihar, highlighting an alarming lack of progress in handling both solid and liquid waste. Despite prior warnings, the state's waste management efforts remain grossly inadequate.

In May 2023, the tribunal levied a significant environmental compensation of Rs 4,000 crore on Bihar for its failure to address waste management issues. A recent assessment revealed that the state still lacks a robust plan, as presented in the progress report dated October 18, 2023.

The tribunal emphasized the severe deficiencies, noting a large sewage treatment gap of 1,102 million litres per day (MLD) and inadequate waste processing facilities across multiple urban local bodies. Bihar must submit a comprehensive remediation plan by July 2025.

