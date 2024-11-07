Left Menu

Vet Heroes in Flooded Spain: Caring for Pets Amidst Chaos

Veterinarians in Paiporta, Spain, are providing essential care for pets affected by floods. They set up a temporary station using donated supplies to treat infections caused by bacteria in the mud-laden streets. Unpaid professionals and students are helping manage the crisis, ensuring pets receive much-needed care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:07 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:07 IST
In eastern Spain's flood-stricken town of Paiporta, volunteer veterinarians have stepped up to provide crucial medical treatment for pets affected by the disaster. A makeshift first-aid station, equipped with donated medicines and equipment, has been set up to tend to animals battling infections from the mud-filled streets.

Paiporta was one of the hardest-hit areas by last week's deadly flash floods, which tragically claimed over 200 lives and left many missing. As the town continues to grapple with the aftermath, the flooded streets remain covered in mud, a breeding ground for harmful bacteria like Leptospira. Residents are now carrying their pets to avoid contact with contaminated water.

Veterinarian Marian Sancho emphasized the importance of adapting to new circumstances: "It's almost better to take them out for walks on rooftops rather than outside," she advised. At the temporary clinic, free medical services are provided, with those needing further care referred to a university clinic. Across Spain, similar pop-up centers are being established, supported by dedicated unpaid professionals and students, ensuring pets receive the attention they need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

