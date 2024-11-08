Urgent Need for Climate Services and Investment Highlighted in WMO’s 2024 Report

As climate change impacts intensify globally, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) underscores the growing need for robust climate services to support climate adaptation, mitigation, and resilience-building. In its flagship State of Climate Services 2024 report, the WMO reveals that only one-third of National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) provide climate services at an advanced or full level. Progress has been made, particularly in Asia and Africa, yet significant investment gaps remain, with current funding far behind what’s necessary to meet the needs of the most climate-vulnerable nations.

Rising Demand for Climate Services Amid Escalating Climate Extremes

With 2023 and early 2024 experiencing record-breaking global temperatures, climate extremes, from catastrophic floods to intense heat waves, have become more frequent and severe. The International Disaster Database (EM-DAT) shows that from 2020 to mid-2024, floods were the most frequently reported disasters, while heat-related hazards accounted for the highest number of deaths (57%) globally. Economic losses from storms made up 59% of the total climate-related financial impacts, highlighting the need for reliable early warning systems and rapid response capabilities.

“Developing climate services that provide actionable information for decision-makers is more urgent than ever,” said WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo. "Without enhanced support for NMHSs and better access to climate science, communities will face increasing risks from extreme events."

Funding Gaps Hamper Essential Climate Services and Early Warning Systems

The State of Climate Services 2024 report outlines that, of the estimated $63 billion spent on climate adaptation, only a fraction explicitly supports climate services and early warning systems. While funding has grown, investment is still insufficient for the essential NMHSs, especially in areas like Latin America and the Caribbean, where increasing wildfire and drought risks demand comprehensive early warning capabilities.

Celeste Saulo emphasized the economic imperative: “The cost of inaction is many times higher than the cost of building resilient systems. Investment in NMHSs and early warning capabilities will protect lives and drive sustainable development in high-risk regions.”

Progress, Success Stories, and Gaps in Climate Service Provision

The WMO report highlights success stories from countries that have leveraged climate services to support resilience. For example, Seychelles, Mauritius, Laos, and Ireland have made significant strides by integrating climate services into national planning, resulting in economic and social benefits and strengthening their ability to withstand future climate shocks. These examples demonstrate the value of climate-informed decision-making in enhancing public safety, safeguarding resources, and advancing climate action goals.

The report’s foundation of data and analysis comes from contributions from 38 partners, including major climate finance institutions like the Green Climate Fund, Adaptation Fund, and Global Environment Facility. Collaborative input from these organizations is crucial for understanding the financial and operational gaps that limit effective climate service delivery worldwide.

Aligning Investment with Climate Adaptation Goals

The 2024 report, launched just before COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, provides valuable insights to inform discussions on adaptation needs and priorities. Alongside the UN Environment Programme’s Adaptation Gap report, the WMO’s findings highlight the urgency for a climate-informed approach in all future investments. This means creating infrastructure and systems that anticipate evolving climate conditions rather than relying on historical patterns.

WMO’s commitment to annual reporting on the state of climate services since 2019 has been instrumental in identifying and addressing these gaps. The insights and data from these reports aid decision-makers in crafting climate strategies and policies that are responsive to emerging challenges.

As COP29 unfolds, the WMO’s call for increased support for NMHSs will likely be a focal point, reinforcing the importance of investing in systems and services that protect communities from escalating climate threats and fostering a sustainable path forward in a warming world.