China's Property Market: Signs of Stabilization Amid Challenges

China's property market is exhibiting signs of stabilization, according to a spokesperson for the National Statistics Bureau. The improvements in cash flows for developers highlight the effectiveness of the supportive policies in place.

However, recent official data revealed a concerning decline in China's new home prices for October, marking the most significant year-on-year drop since 2015. This underscores the ongoing challenges faced by the crisis-stricken sector.

Despite this setback, the National Statistics Bureau remains optimistic, forecasting a more stable trend in the property market's future trajectory.

