Meghalaya's Urban Transformation: Shillong's IGP Point Makeover

Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, unveiled the redeveloped IGP Point in Shillong as part of the Re-Imagining Streets Initiative. The project includes a police booth reflecting Khasi culture, improved pedestrian safety, and traffic flow. Future projects promise a significant facelift for the city with locally sourced materials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 15-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 20:12 IST
Meghalaya's Urban Transformation: Shillong's IGP Point Makeover
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to revitalize urban spaces, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped IGP Point in Shillong, part of the ongoing Re-Imagining Streets Initiative. The project aims to enhance the city's aesthetics and functionality, with plans for further redevelopment in more areas.

The revamped point features a police booth constructed from traditional materials that celebrate Khasi culture, alongside improvements for pedestrian and traffic safety. Sangma emphasized the necessity of utilizing existing spaces to augment Shillong's overall appearance.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced plans for a 4-star hotel in Orchid Polo, expecting a major city facelift within a year. Sangma also mentioned the nearing completion of the Integrated Command Centre. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbalang Dhar joined other officials in support of these urban advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

