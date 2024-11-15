Meghalaya's Urban Transformation: Shillong's IGP Point Makeover

In a move to revitalize urban spaces, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday inaugurated the redeveloped IGP Point in Shillong, part of the ongoing Re-Imagining Streets Initiative. The project aims to enhance the city's aesthetics and functionality, with plans for further redevelopment in more areas.

The revamped point features a police booth constructed from traditional materials that celebrate Khasi culture, alongside improvements for pedestrian and traffic safety. Sangma emphasized the necessity of utilizing existing spaces to augment Shillong's overall appearance.

Looking ahead, the Chief Minister announced plans for a 4-star hotel in Orchid Polo, expecting a major city facelift within a year. Sangma also mentioned the nearing completion of the Integrated Command Centre. Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbalang Dhar joined other officials in support of these urban advancements.

