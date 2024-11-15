Left Menu

Delhi Implements Stringent Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution

The Delhi government has enforced a ban on certain private vehicles, restricted interstate bus entries, introduced staggered office timings, and halted private construction to tackle severe air pollution. Air quality saw slight improvement with increased wind speed, but pollution remains a critical concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 23:29 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 23:29 IST
Delhi Implements Stringent Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has taken stringent measures to address the severe air pollution choking the city, including a ban on private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles. Officials have also prohibited interstate non-electric and non-CNG buses from entering the city, which saw air quality index (AQI) levels hitting 'severe' on Friday morning.

According to data, Delhi's AQI was at 411, reducing slightly to 396 by late afternoon due to increased wind speeds. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced improved conditions with higher wind speeds expected over the weekend. Measures also include staggering government office timings to alleviate traffic congestion.

Amid public concern, city schools up to Class 5 will transition to online classes. Further complicating the air quality is stubble burning, which contributed over 30% of the city's pollution on Thursday. The government plans to enhance public transport by adding shuttle buses and extra Metro train trips daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024