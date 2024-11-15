Delhi Implements Stringent Measures to Combat Severe Air Pollution

The Delhi government has taken stringent measures to address the severe air pollution choking the city, including a ban on private BS III petrol and BS IV diesel vehicles. Officials have also prohibited interstate non-electric and non-CNG buses from entering the city, which saw air quality index (AQI) levels hitting 'severe' on Friday morning.

According to data, Delhi's AQI was at 411, reducing slightly to 396 by late afternoon due to increased wind speeds. Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced improved conditions with higher wind speeds expected over the weekend. Measures also include staggering government office timings to alleviate traffic congestion.

Amid public concern, city schools up to Class 5 will transition to online classes. Further complicating the air quality is stubble burning, which contributed over 30% of the city's pollution on Thursday. The government plans to enhance public transport by adding shuttle buses and extra Metro train trips daily.

(With inputs from agencies.)