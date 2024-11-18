Typhoon Man-yi's Fury: A Nation's Resilience Tested

Typhoon Man-yi has become a deadly force, leaving at least seven dead following a devastating landslide that flattened homes in the northern Philippines. As the storm moved away, the country's officials reported ongoing crises fueled by a series of recent storms, including severe structural damage and widespread displacement of residents.

Man-yi, among the powerful six storms to strike the region in a month, recorded wind speeds of 195 km/h when it struck Catanduanes island. The storm's aggressive trajectory triggered United States Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, to pledge $1 million in humanitarian support for those affected, after meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The catastrophic weather buried a house under a mountain of debris in Ambaguio, resulting in the tragic deaths of children among the victims. Search operations are underway for three missing individuals as the disaster continues to disrupt lives, with more international aid being mobilized to assist in recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)