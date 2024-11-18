Left Menu

Typhoon Man-yi's Fury: A Nation's Resilience Tested

Typhoon Man-yi, one of the strongest storms to hit the northern Philippines recently, has caused fatalities, displaced thousands, and damaged infrastructures. With winds reaching 195 km/h, the typhoon's impact worsened a crisis triggered by multiple prior storms. International aid, including U.S. assistance, has been mobilized for recovery efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 18-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 16:36 IST
Typhoon Man-yi's Fury: A Nation's Resilience Tested
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

Typhoon Man-yi has become a deadly force, leaving at least seven dead following a devastating landslide that flattened homes in the northern Philippines. As the storm moved away, the country's officials reported ongoing crises fueled by a series of recent storms, including severe structural damage and widespread displacement of residents.

Man-yi, among the powerful six storms to strike the region in a month, recorded wind speeds of 195 km/h when it struck Catanduanes island. The storm's aggressive trajectory triggered United States Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, to pledge $1 million in humanitarian support for those affected, after meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The catastrophic weather buried a house under a mountain of debris in Ambaguio, resulting in the tragic deaths of children among the victims. Search operations are underway for three missing individuals as the disaster continues to disrupt lives, with more international aid being mobilized to assist in recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024