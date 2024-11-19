SBSTA Highlights Urgent Need for Expanded Earth Observations at COP29

At COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA) emphasized the critical importance of Earth observation systems and robust climate data records for global climate action. Recognizing the contribution of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the Global Climate Observing System (GCOS), SBSTA urged greater investment in systematic observations to inform climate policies, improve early warnings, and enhance understanding of climate dynamics.

Climate System in Crisis

SBSTA expressed deep concern over record-high greenhouse gas concentrations in 2023 and projections that 2024 will be the hottest year on record. While short-term warming is expected to exceed 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, the long-term average remains below this threshold, according to the WMO State of the Climate 2024 Update.

WMO highlighted its efforts during COP29, presenting key findings at Earth Information Day and in SBSTA discussions. The organization called for stronger coordination of Earth observation systems to address the impacts of slow-onset changes and extreme climate events globally.

Global Greenhouse Gas Watch Initiative

The SBSTA acknowledged progress in the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch (GGGW), an initiative aimed at monitoring greenhouse gas concentrations and fluxes globally. This program integrates space-based and surface observations with advanced modeling to complement national emission inventories under the Paris Agreement.

WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the urgency of this initiative:

“Through the Global Greenhouse Gas Watch, we will provide more information to monitor the effectiveness of mitigation actions under the Paris Agreement. The need is more urgent than ever before.”

Early Warnings for All

The Committee reiterated its commitment to the Early Warnings for All initiative, which focuses on protecting vulnerable populations from extreme weather and climate events. It stressed the need to strengthen observation systems in developing countries, particularly through the Systematic Observations Financing Facility. This facility prioritizes support for least developed countries (LDCs) and small island developing states (SIDS), addressing gaps in observation networks critical for effective warnings and adaptive action.

Challenges in Systematic Observations

GCOS chair Thelma Krug highlighted significant challenges, including a 9% decline in radiosonde launches since 2016 and increased inactivity in Global Upper Air Network (GUAN) stations. These reductions limit data collection essential for accurate climate modeling and early warnings, particularly in Africa and other underserved regions.

Satellites, while valuable, cannot entirely substitute for ground-based observations. Krug emphasized the need for a balanced approach:

“We need perfectly understood measurements at sufficient points to anchor and understand remaining observations.”Call for Independent DatasetsKrug also stressed the importance of producing multiple independent datasets for all Essential Climate Variables (ECVs) to strengthen scientific understanding and policymaking. Currently, adequate independent datasets exist for only a few ECVs, including ocean heat content, sea level, and surface temperatures.

Moving Forward

Despite achieving consensus on the urgency of research and systematic observations, many issues remain unresolved and will be revisited at the next SBSTA session in June 2025.

In the meantime, stakeholders, including governments and organizations, are urged to expand support for systematic observations and related initiatives. These efforts are essential to meet the demands of mitigation, adaptation, and resilience-building in the face of a rapidly changing climate.

Additional Highlights from COP29:

WMO Reports: Both the 2023 Greenhouse Gas Bulletin and State of the Climate 2024 Update were critical resources during the discussions, providing evidence of escalating climate crises.

Public Awareness: Events like Earth Information Day played a key role in disseminating vital data to negotiators and the global community.

Systematic Observations Financing: Expanding this facility to more countries could significantly bolster global efforts to close observation gaps, particularly in resource-limited regions.

SBSTA’s discussions reaffirmed the indispensable role of Earth observation systems in tackling climate change and highlighted pressing needs for global cooperation and investment to ensure robust, actionable climate data.