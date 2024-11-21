Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Stands Firm Against Tungsten Mining in Arittapatti

The Tamil Nadu government, committed to preserving the biodiversity of Arittapatti in Madurai district, has refused to grant permission for tungsten mining. Despite the Centre's approval for Hindustan Zinc Ltd, the state remains resolute in its decision amidst opposition from locals and political parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu government has taken a definitive stance against allowing tungsten mining in the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site. On Thursday, State Forests Minister K. Ponmudy announced that the government will not permit such activities in the Madurai district site, underscoring its commitment to environmental preservation.

The controversy arose after the Centre granted permission to Hindustan Zinc Ltd for mining in the area, but the state government is determined to reject any such proposals submitted to the forest department. Arittapatti is home to over 250 bird species, including rare raptors and falcons, and its ecosystem features 72 lakes, 200 natural springs, and three check dams.

The Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has emphasized the importance of protecting the site. The decision has garnered support from local communities and several political factions, such as PMK, CPI(M), and AMMK, all voicing concerns over potential environmental harm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

