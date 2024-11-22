IAEA Supports Inter-Agency Collaboration as Key to Achieving Climate Goals at COP29

At the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29), heads of UN agencies underscored the critical importance of South-South cooperation and inter-agency collaboration in advancing climate action, emphasizing their role in addressing the challenges of climate change in an equitable and effective manner.

Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director of UNOPS, highlighted the power of South-South cooperation in fostering a global coalition for resilience, solidarity, and action. He stressed the need for urgency and shared responsibility in tackling climate change: “We must remain focused on integrating South-South and triangular cooperation into our work. Together, we have the tools and partnerships to make a real difference.”

IAEA's Commitment to South-South Cooperation

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) joined other UN bodies in advocating for South-South cooperation as a key mechanism for climate action. The IAEA has long integrated this approach into its technical support through regional agreements, projects, and specialized centres. The agency facilitates the exchange of knowledge and resources among countries in the Global South, assisting them in addressing the adverse impacts of climate change.

A key development in this effort was the July 2024 agreement between the UN Office for South-South Cooperation and the IAEA, which renewed the focus on South-South and triangular cooperation as vital to achieving climate action goals.

“We have institutionalized the South-South approach through regional agreements that promote the use of nuclear science and technology for development, helping countries mitigate and adapt to climate change,” said Hua Liu, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Cooperation.

Tailored Support for Vulnerable Countries

The IAEA’s approach to climate action considers the unique challenges faced by the world’s most vulnerable nations. According to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), countries such as small island states bear the brunt of climate change, which exacerbates their vulnerability.

For instance, the IAEA Sub-Regional Approach to the Pacific Islands focuses on these specific challenges, facilitating increased sub-regional collaboration and national efforts to combat the impact of climate change in the Pacific.

The Call for Multilateralism and International Solidarity

During the High-Level Forum, Simon Stiell, Executive Director of UNFCCC, echoed the need for international cooperation to meet the climate targets. Stiell emphasized that COP29 should serve as a platform for multilateralism and global solidarity.

“This COP must be a moment for international cooperation, where we stand up for each other and work together for a sustainable future,” said Stiell.

Nuclear Technology and Climate Solutions

The IAEA continues to demonstrate that nuclear science and technology are integral to the fight against climate change. Working closely with both international partners and national governments, the IAEA plays a vital role in helping countries adapt to and mitigate the effects of climate change, showcasing how nuclear solutions can contribute to global climate resilience.

In conclusion, the forum underscored the importance of collaboration across regions and sectors to advance climate action goals. South-South cooperation, in particular, serves as a valuable tool in addressing climate change while ensuring equitable development and capacity building in the Global South.