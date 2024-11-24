Climate Activists Halt Coal Ship at Australia's Largest Export Terminal
A climate change protest off New South Wales' coast led to an inbound coal ship being turned back at Australia's largest coal export terminal. Organized by Rising Tide, the 50-hour protest ended with 138 arrests. While the disruption was minimal, the event highlighted ongoing divisions over coal exports in Australia.
Updated: 24-11-2024 08:25 IST
A climate protest near Australia's New South Wales coast on Sunday forced a coal ship to reverse its course, according to the port operator.
Police reported 138 arrests as demonstrators blocked the shipping channel near Newcastle, the largest coal export terminal on the east coast.
Rising Tide, the protest's organizer, was behind the 50-hour demonstration. While disruption was labeled minimal, it reignited debates about Australia's coal export policies.
