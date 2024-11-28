IIT Ropar's iHub-AWaDH and CCCT Sikkim Launch Cyber-Physical Systems Lab

In a groundbreaking initiative, IIT Ropar's iHub-AWaDH, under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM ICPS) by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, has partnered with the Centre for Computers and Communication Technology (CCCT) in Chisopani, Sikkim, to establish Northeast India’s first AWaDH Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) Lab. This collaboration aims to revolutionize technical education, foster innovation, and elevate skill development in the region.

Historic Inauguration of the AWaDH CPS Lab

Set amidst Sikkim’s picturesque hills, the AWaDH CPS Lab was inaugurated in a ceremony that brought together prominent dignitaries and leaders in education and technology. Mr. Sarsij Saurabh, General Manager of BSNL Sikkim, served as the Chief Guest. Distinguished guests included Dr. Suman Kumar from IIT Ropar, Dr. Radhika Trikha, Chief Executive Manager at AWaDH, M. Ravi Kumar (IFS), Director of MSME, and several key stakeholders from education and skill development authorities across Sikkim.

The event included a guided tour of the lab, led by Project Manager Deshraj Dhiman, showcasing its advanced features and innovative capabilities.

Lab Highlights: A Gateway to Cutting-Edge Technology

The AWaDH CPS Lab is a cutting-edge facility designed to support education, research, and entrepreneurship. Some of its key features include:

Advanced IoT Kits: Plug-and-play modules developed by IIT Ropar offer 24/7 access to hands-on experimentation.

State-of-the-Art Tools: Equipment such as the Voltera V One, BLE Development Kits, low-power camera modules, and AI & ML workstations.

Environmental Sensors: Tools for monitoring weather, air quality, and other environmental parameters.

The lab aims to integrate Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) into the CCCT curriculum, fostering skill development and preparing students for emerging tech-driven industries.

Empowering Students, Researchers, and Startups

Dr. Radhika Trikha delivered a comprehensive presentation on how the CPS Lab will empower students, researchers, and startups to delve into Cyber-Physical Systems. It will act as a catalyst for regional development by providing:

Education and Training : 'Train the trainers' and 'train the students' programs to ensure skill dissemination across multiple levels.

: 'Train the trainers' and 'train the students' programs to ensure skill dissemination across multiple levels. Research and Development : A platform for prototyping, testing, and advancing innovative ideas.

: A platform for prototyping, testing, and advancing innovative ideas. Startup Support: Resources and consultancy to nurture budding entrepreneurs in technology fields.

Expanding Impact Beyond Sikkim

The lab's establishment at CCCT, which is Sikkim's oldest polytechnic institution and a pioneer in educational innovation, marks a significant leap in the state’s education ecosystem. As part of the silver jubilee celebrations of CCCT, the initiative underscores its legacy of excellence and innovation.

The AWaDH CPS Lab is envisioned as a replica of IIT Ropar’s pioneering CPS framework, catering to the unique needs of Northeast India. It is expected to bridge educational gaps and open new opportunities in fields like IoT, AI, and environmental monitoring.

Future Plans and Collaboration

The partnership between IIT Ropar and CCCT is set to expand its scope to include joint consultancy projects, regional collaborations, and integration of CPS technology into diverse sectors. A robust action plan is underway to develop similar hubs across the Northeast, with this lab serving as a model for success.

A Vision for Sikkim’s Technological Growth

As the first of its kind in the region, the AWaDH CPS Lab represents a significant stride toward Sikkim becoming a hub for technical education and innovation. The initiative not only promises to empower local talent but also sets the stage for transforming Northeast India into a center for cutting-edge technology and skill development.