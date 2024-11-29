IAEA Launches Stakeholder Engagement School to Boost Global Dialogue on Nuclear Energy

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has launched its first-ever Nuclear Stakeholder Engagement School this week in Trieste, Italy, in partnership with the Abdus Salam International Centre for Theoretical Physics (ICTP). This initiative aims to enhance stakeholder engagement skills across IAEA member countries, supporting the successful integration of nuclear energy in national power strategies.

The five-day program, which started on November 26, 2024, brings together nearly three dozen participants from 25 countries. It is designed for professionals involved in stakeholder engagement within the nuclear power sector. The school provides an in-depth overview of both the theory and practice of effective stakeholder engagement, covering essential topics such as communication strategies, decision-making psychology, and the roles of key organizations involved in nuclear power.

As global concerns over climate change intensify, nuclear energy is increasingly seen as a critical solution for clean energy transitions. Whether introducing nuclear power or expanding an existing program, fostering transparent, inclusive dialogue with communities and stakeholders is vital for building trust and ensuring long-term project sustainability.

“The challenge we face is the ‘nuclear paradox,’” said Mikhail Chudakov, Deputy Director General of the IAEA’s Department of Nuclear Energy. “Nuclear energy is a powerful tool to combat climate change—low-carbon, reliable, and scalable—but it also raises concerns about safety, waste, and environmental impact. We must engage stakeholders openly and address these concerns directly to help them make informed decisions.”

Hands-On Workshops and Key Insights from Industry Experts

Participants at the school are engaging in hands-on exercises to develop practical communication skills and strategies. These activities are designed to help attendees create authentic partnerships with stakeholders, using techniques like active listening and non-judgmental communication to foster open, constructive dialogue.

Sophie Boutaud de la Combe, Director of the IAEA’s Office of Public Information and Communication, emphasized the importance of transparency and emotional intelligence in stakeholder engagement. “Building trust requires more than just information; it’s about creating a space for honest, two-way communication,” she said.

The school also features prominent speakers and panel discussions. A panel on expanding nuclear power worldwide discussed key challenges, including public acceptance and the concept of "social license." Panelists included Charles Oppenheimer, founder of the Oppenheimer Project, Aleshia Duncan from the US Department of Energy, Stefano Monti from the European Nuclear Society, and Meritxell Martell from the Group of European Municipalities with Nuclear Facilities.

In his keynote speech, Oppenheimer emphasized the need for diverse and invested stakeholders in nuclear projects. “The most important part of any nuclear energy project is getting stakeholders invested early on,” Oppenheimer said, noting the importance of both nuclear energy and nuclear weapons non-proliferation in fostering a sustainable energy future.

Global Networking and Collaborative Learning

The diverse group of participants from various international backgrounds is learning to apply their new skills through interactive group projects. One scenario involves simulating the construction of a nuclear power plant, while another focuses on evaluating the suitability of locations for deep geological repositories for nuclear waste.

“The workshops are invaluable,” said Klaudia Lencsesova, a Communication Specialist from Slovakia’s Nuclear Regulatory Authority. “They help us understand the complexities of stakeholder engagement at every stage of the nuclear plant lifecycle.”

Other participants, such as Gabriel Odhyambo from Kenya’s Nuclear Power and Energy Agency, shared their insights on the importance of continuous engagement, stating, “Stakeholder engagement is not a one-time event, but an ongoing process of building trust and collaboration.”

Looking Ahead: A Global Approach to Nuclear Stakeholder Engagement

The IAEA’s commitment to enhancing nuclear stakeholder engagement extends beyond this training event. Following the success of this inaugural school, the IAEA plans to host its first International Conference on Stakeholder Engagement for Nuclear Power Programmes from May 26–30, 2025, in Vienna, Austria. The conference will provide a global platform for exchanging experiences, challenges, and best practices, bringing together experts, policymakers, community representatives, and industry leaders.

Through such initiatives, the IAEA is strengthening its support for member countries as they build public trust and increase transparency in their nuclear energy programs, working toward a more sustainable, secure, and low-carbon energy future.