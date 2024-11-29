Giant Panda: China's Conservation Success Story

The giant panda population in China has seen a significant increase, now numbering around 1,900. This remarkable growth is attributed to advancements in captive breeding techniques, according to official data.

The conservation status of these iconic bears, which capture global attention with their distinctive features, has been downgraded from endangered to vulnerable, reflecting the success of these efforts.

Experts highlight that giant panda breeding was once a formidable challenge. During the 1980s, breeding efforts resulted in only a single panda cub that survived merely two years, said Li Desheng, chief expert at China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda.

However, recent advancements in technology have substantially improved breeding outcomes, with significantly better oestrus and panda cub survival rates. Consequently, the average life expectancy of pandas has risen, Li reported to the Xinhua news agency.

Data indicates the wild panda population has grown from about 1,100 in the 1980s to nearly 1,900 today, while the global captive population is 757.

China's conservation strategies have not only increased the panda population but also expanded their habitats. In 2021, it established five national parks, including the Giant Panda National Park, spanning 2.58 million hectares across Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces.

Furthermore, China's diplomatic initiatives have gained soft power, as the country lends pandas to various nations for a predetermined period under Chinese breeders' supervision.

