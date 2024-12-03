Left Menu

China Boosts Climate Science with New Antarctic Atmospheric Station

China has launched its first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica to study climate change. Located in Larsmann Hills, the station will conduct long-term observations of atmospheric components. The data will help understand the impact of human activities on the environment in polar regions, which are climate change amplifiers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 09:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 09:11 IST
China has inaugurated its first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica, marking a significant step in observing environmental changes on the continent. This effort aims to bolster the global response to climate change by collecting vital data.

Located in the Larsmann Hills of East Antarctica, the Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station will focus on ongoing observations of atmospheric component concentrations, as reported by Xinhua News Agency and China's Meteorological Administration.

According to Ding Minghu, from the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, polar regions serve as amplifiers of climate change, making the data collected at the station invaluable for understanding human impact on the environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

