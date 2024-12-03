China Boosts Climate Science with New Antarctic Atmospheric Station

China has inaugurated its first atmospheric monitoring station in Antarctica, marking a significant step in observing environmental changes on the continent. This effort aims to bolster the global response to climate change by collecting vital data.

Located in the Larsmann Hills of East Antarctica, the Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station will focus on ongoing observations of atmospheric component concentrations, as reported by Xinhua News Agency and China's Meteorological Administration.

According to Ding Minghu, from the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences, polar regions serve as amplifiers of climate change, making the data collected at the station invaluable for understanding human impact on the environment.

