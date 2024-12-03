Barbados Generats $125M to Fund Water Security and Climate Resilience Projects

Barbados has successfully implemented an unprecedented debt-for-climate operation, generating $125 million in fiscal savings to fund climate-resilient water and sewage projects. This landmark transaction, supported by international partners, replaces costly debt with affordable financing, positioning Barbados as a global leader in climate finance innovation.

The transaction, closed by CIBC Caribbean as the lead arranger, was backed by $300 million in guarantees from the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) under the European Union’s Global Gateway Initiative. With the guarantees, Barbados secured a long-tenor, local currency loan at favorable conditions, attracting investments from regional banks. This innovative financial mechanism is structured as the world’s first Sovereign Sustainability-Linked Loan (SSLL) tied to water security.

Key sustainability targets under the SSLL relate to the volume and quality of reclaimed water produced by a modernized South Coast sewage treatment plant, which will be transformed into a state-of-the-art water reclamation facility. Failure to meet these targets triggers financial penalties, which will be funneled into the Barbados Environmental Sustainability Fund to support future environmental projects.

Climate Resilience at the Core

Barbados, one of the world’s most water-scarce nations, faces water availability levels four times below the global average. This scarcity, exacerbated by climate change, threatens food security, as farmers lack adequate water resources for agricultural expansion. The upgraded water reclamation plant will mitigate these challenges by producing high-quality reclaimed water for irrigation and groundwater recharge, while also reducing marine and groundwater pollution.

In addition to upgrading the plant, the debt restructuring allows for investments in reducing water losses, improving the sewer system, and protecting marine ecosystems. These measures align with Barbados’ Updated Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) and its Investment Plan for Prosperity and Resilience, supporting commitments under the Paris Agreement and the Roofs to Reefs Program.

Key Partnerships and Funding

The project is bolstered by $110 million in upfront funding from the IDB and the Green Climate Fund (GCF), including a $40 million GCF grant. Sustainalytics, a leading provider of sustainability assessments, reviewed the Climate Resilience Sovereign Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework and deemed its Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) “strong” and its Sustainability Performance Targets (SPTs) “highly ambitious.”

Leadership Perspectives

Barbados’ Prime Minister, Hon. Mia Mottley, heralded the initiative as a model for small island nations facing mounting climate challenges.

“This groundbreaking transaction delivers rapid adaptation benefits while showcasing the power of innovation and international cooperation. With our partners’ support, we are building state-of-the-art facilities to enhance water management, food security, and resilience.”

IDB President Ilan Goldfajn called the operation a milestone in climate finance, noting its potential for replication in other vulnerable nations.

“This is impact at scale with innovation and partnership at work.”

EIB President Nadia Calviño emphasized the importance of innovative financing to support vulnerable nations.

“This first debt-for-climate resilience conversion supports vital investments in Barbados and sets a precedent for similar operations worldwide.”

CIBC Caribbean CEO Mark St. Hill and GCF Executive Director Mafalda Duarte highlighted the transaction’s dual impact on debt relief and climate resilience, underscoring its value as a replicable model.

Global Implications

This trailblazing operation reflects Barbados’ leadership in leveraging financial innovation to tackle overlapping crises of debt and climate change. By enhancing climate resilience, increasing water availability, and reducing environmental degradation, the initiative not only supports Barbados’ sustainable development goals but also provides a roadmap for other vulnerable nations to address climate and fiscal challenges.