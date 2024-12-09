West Bengal Paves Way for Transparent Property Valuation with New Bill

West Bengal's Urban Development Minister, Firhad Hakim, declared on Monday the termination of the 'inspector raj' that plagued state municipalities under the previous Left Front regime. In the legislative assembly, Hakim introduced the 'West Bengal Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill 2024,' aimed at ensuring transparency in property valuations through a new digital survey app.

Hakim highlighted the bill's innovative approach, allowing citizens to propose their own tax assessments, verified through subsequent valuation hearings. This measure is expected to minimize errors associated with property valuations in the past, when the administration often resorted to house-to-house searches, leading to widespread unfair practices.

Additionally, Hakim criticized the central government for withholding funds but emphasized that West Bengal's economy continues to grow, boasting a GDP surpassing the national average. He noted the state's effective management of a dengue outbreak linked to rapid urbanization. Despite some opposition, the bill was passed by voice vote and the assembly adjourned until December 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)