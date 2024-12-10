Left Menu

Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operation for Aryan Continues

Five-year-old Aryan is stuck at a depth of 150 feet in a borewell in Dausa district. Rescue teams are on the second day of efforts to reach him by digging a parallel borewell and supplying oxygen. Movements were last seen via camera at around 2 am.

Jaipur | Updated: 10-12-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 09:57 IST
  • India

The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan, trapped at a depth of 150 feet in a borewell, has entered its second day on Tuesday.

Rescue teams are working tirelessly in Dausa district, having last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after Aryan's fall.

A parallel borewell is being dug to reach the child, with oxygen supplied through a pipe, while ropes and other equipment are being used in the effort. Earthmovers and tractors have been deployed by rescuers, an official reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

