Race Against Time: Borewell Rescue Operation for Aryan Continues
Five-year-old Aryan is stuck at a depth of 150 feet in a borewell in Dausa district. Rescue teams are on the second day of efforts to reach him by digging a parallel borewell and supplying oxygen. Movements were last seen via camera at around 2 am.
The operation to rescue five-year-old Aryan, trapped at a depth of 150 feet in a borewell, has entered its second day on Tuesday.
Rescue teams are working tirelessly in Dausa district, having last observed movements through a camera around 2 am, 13 hours after Aryan's fall.
A parallel borewell is being dug to reach the child, with oxygen supplied through a pipe, while ropes and other equipment are being used in the effort. Earthmovers and tractors have been deployed by rescuers, an official reported.
