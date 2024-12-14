Tragic Incident: Young Leopard Cub Found Dead Near Border

A female leopard cub was discovered dead near the India-Nepal border, Forest Department officials reported on Saturday. The young animal, approximately eight months old, appears to have been struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a road.

The carcass was located by the side of a road close to Naujaliya village, adjacent to the India-Nepal border in the Madhotanda police station area on Friday evening, authorities confirmed.

Preliminary findings suggest the cub died instantly after being hit. The exact cause will be determined following a post-mortem, stated Deputy Director of Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Manish Singh. Forest Officer Arun Mohan identified the cub as a female leopard.

(With inputs from agencies.)