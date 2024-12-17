Cyclone Chido Devastates Mayotte and Mozambique: A Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds

Authorities in Mayotte are grappling with the aftermath of Cyclone Chido, which struck the French overseas territory with devastating force over the weekend, leaving a trail of hunger, disease, and disorder. The storm has resulted in dozens of fatalities in Mozambique as well, underscoring the disaster's wide-reaching impact.

An air bridge from La Reunion has become Mayotte's lifeline, enabling the delivery of essential goods, medical personnel, and security forces. With significant parts of the island still unreachable and many victims yet to be accounted for, the full scale of damage remains uncertain.

As rescue workers comb through debris in the storm-struck shantytowns, concerns grow over the risk of disease outbreaks. French officials are racing to restore basic services while dealing with the challenges posed by undocumented immigration in Mayotte, where population figures are still unclear.

