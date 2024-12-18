Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intensifying Cold Wave Conditions
Himachal Pradesh faces severe cold wave conditions in several districts, with warnings from the meteorological department. Dense fog and ground frost have been observed, while night temperatures dropped significantly. The state experiences a significant rainfall deficit, impacting local weather conditions.
Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an intense cold wave, particularly affecting its lower hills and plains as temperatures plummet. The meteorological department has issued warnings in four of the state's 12 districts.
In Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Mandi, an orange alert warns of severe cold waves, while Chamba and Kangra have a yellow warning of cold weather till Saturday. Dense fog and ground frost add to the region's challenges.
Tabo recorded a chilling minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, while major tourist hubs like Dharamshala witnessed milder day temperatures. However, with a post-monsoon rain deficit of 96%, local weather dynamics have been critically impacted.
