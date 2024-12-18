Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intensifying Cold Wave Conditions

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an intense cold wave, particularly affecting its lower hills and plains as temperatures plummet. The meteorological department has issued warnings in four of the state's 12 districts.

In Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Mandi, an orange alert warns of severe cold waves, while Chamba and Kangra have a yellow warning of cold weather till Saturday. Dense fog and ground frost add to the region's challenges.

Tabo recorded a chilling minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, while major tourist hubs like Dharamshala witnessed milder day temperatures. However, with a post-monsoon rain deficit of 96%, local weather dynamics have been critically impacted.

