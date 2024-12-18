Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intensifying Cold Wave Conditions

Himachal Pradesh faces severe cold wave conditions in several districts, with warnings from the meteorological department. Dense fog and ground frost have been observed, while night temperatures dropped significantly. The state experiences a significant rainfall deficit, impacting local weather conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 18-12-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 18-12-2024 20:23 IST
Himachal Pradesh Braces for Intensifying Cold Wave Conditions
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh is grappling with an intense cold wave, particularly affecting its lower hills and plains as temperatures plummet. The meteorological department has issued warnings in four of the state's 12 districts.

In Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Mandi, an orange alert warns of severe cold waves, while Chamba and Kangra have a yellow warning of cold weather till Saturday. Dense fog and ground frost add to the region's challenges.

Tabo recorded a chilling minus 7.4 degrees Celsius, while major tourist hubs like Dharamshala witnessed milder day temperatures. However, with a post-monsoon rain deficit of 96%, local weather dynamics have been critically impacted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

Russia's Strategic Missile Arsenal Expansion: A New Era of Defense

 Global
2
Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

Volkswagen's Christmas Crunch: Unions and Management Clash Over Cost Cuts

 Global
3
Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

Canadian Political Turmoil: Freeland's Resignation Jolts Trudeau Government

 Global
4
Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

Senate Advances Landmark $895B Defense Bill Amid Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Mongolia’s Housing Challenges with Green, Inclusive Urban Development

Unlocking Green Trade Potential: Labor Market and Policy Insights for the Philippines

Kenya’s Economic Future Hinges on Women’s Empowerment and Inclusive Growth

Modernizing Water Systems for Sustainability and Growth Across Europe and Central Asia

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024