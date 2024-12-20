IndiaAI Mission Strengthens AI Ecosystem with Safe & Trusted AI Initiatives to Tackle Critical Challenges

The Government of India officially launched the IndiaAI Mission to establish India as a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) while democratizing the technology's benefits across diverse societal strata. Under the mission, a significant focus has been placed on building a "Safe & Trusted AI" ecosystem, aligned with India's unique socio-cultural, linguistic, and economic diversity.

To realize this vision, seven foundational pillars have been introduced to strengthen India’s domestic AI capabilities, focusing on ethical governance, cutting-edge technology development, and sustainable AI applications.

Safe & Trusted AI: Core Pillar Highlights

The Safe & Trusted AI pillar emphasizes indigenous development of technical tools, frameworks, guidelines, and standards contextualized to India’s challenges and opportunities. This approach underscores the importance of balanced and technology-enabled governance of AI systems to ensure safety, inclusivity, and public trust.

Expression of Interest (EOI) for AI Projects

IndiaAI Independent Business Division (IBD) has taken the initiative forward with two rounds of Expression of Interest (EOI), calling on organizations to contribute to responsible AI development through innovative solutions.

First Round of EOI

In the inaugural round, eight projects were selected under critical themes, including:

Machine Unlearning

Synthetic Data Generation

AI Bias Mitigation

Privacy-Enhancing Tools

Explainable AI

AI Governance Testing

AI Ethical Certification

Algorithm Auditing Tools

Second Round of EOI

To further expand the scope, the second round of EOI was announced, inviting proposals from academic institutions, R&D organizations, start-ups, and industry players. Applications are open until January 9, 2025, encouraging collaboration and innovation across the following themes:

Watermarking & Labelling Tools: Develop solutions to authenticate AI-generated content, ensuring traceability and security.

Ethical AI Frameworks: Design globally-aligned frameworks to foster fairness and uphold human values in AI systems.

AI Risk Assessment & Management: Create tools to identify risks and ensure safe deployment of AI in critical areas like healthcare and public services.

Stress Testing Tools: Develop tools to assess AI models under extreme conditions and mitigate vulnerabilities.

Deepfake Detection Tools: Build real-time detection systems to identify and counteract deepfake content, supporting a trustworthy digital ecosystem.

Alignment with India’s Growth Vision

The IndiaAI Mission, implemented by the Digital India Corporation (DIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), aligns with the government’s vision of leveraging AI for inclusive growth, technological self-reliance, and global leadership.

Speaking on the initiative, a senior MeitY official remarked, “The IndiaAI Mission is not just about technological advancement but also about fostering trust and responsibility in AI applications. Through these EOIs, we aim to co-create a robust AI ecosystem that benefits all sections of society.”

Upcoming Plans

IndiaAI will soon introduce capacity-building programs to train professionals and policymakers on responsible AI usage, alongside initiatives to integrate AI with traditional industries. Collaborative partnerships with international organizations are also being explored to accelerate innovation.

For further details and to apply for the EOI, visit IndiaAI’s Official Portal.

By fostering ethical and inclusive AI solutions, IndiaAI Mission is poised to redefine India's role in the global AI landscape, driving progress while safeguarding public trust.