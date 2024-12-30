Left Menu

Tremor Shakes Northern Luzon: Earthquake Activity in the Pacific's Ring of Fire

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck the northern town of Bangui, Ilocos province, on Monday. No damage is expected, but aftershocks are likely. The Philippines regularly experiences earthquakes due to its location in the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire', an area known for seismic activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2024 09:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 09:00 IST
Tremor Shakes Northern Luzon: Earthquake Activity in the Pacific's Ring of Fire
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has rattled northern Luzon in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was centered near the town of Bangui in Ilocos province.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tremor is unlikely to cause damage, though aftershocks remain a possibility. The nation, situated in the seismic hotspot known as the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire', frequently encounters such geological events.

This region is renowned for its volcanic and earthquake activity, prompting residents to remain vigilant even as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol in martial law probe, reports AP.

South Korean authorities seek warrant to detain impeached President Yoon Suk...

 Global
2
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
3
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India
4
A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

A Legacy of Peace: Remembering former President Jimmy Carter

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Renewable Energy Innovations

Behavioral Insights on Waste Management: A Path to Sustainable Urban Practices

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024