Tremor Shakes Northern Luzon: Earthquake Activity in the Pacific's Ring of Fire

A magnitude 5.6 earthquake has rattled northern Luzon in the Philippines, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ). The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was centered near the town of Bangui in Ilocos province.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported that the tremor is unlikely to cause damage, though aftershocks remain a possibility. The nation, situated in the seismic hotspot known as the Pacific Ocean's 'Ring of Fire', frequently encounters such geological events.

This region is renowned for its volcanic and earthquake activity, prompting residents to remain vigilant even as authorities continue to monitor the situation closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)