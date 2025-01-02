Modi Unveils Housing and Urban Development Boost Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of development projects this Friday, including 1,675 new flats designated for residents of JJ clusters in Delhi. This initiative is part of the broader 'housing for all' movement aimed at slum rehabilitation and providing quality living conditions.

This effort comes at a politically charged time, with the BJP vying for dominance over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming city assembly elections in February. The PM will also launch two urban redevelopment projects—the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and residential units at Sarojini Nagar.

These redevelopment projects emphasize sustainable living through the integration of green building practices such as zero-discharge systems and solar power. Modi will also inaugurate a CBSE office complex in Dwarka and lay the foundation for three new projects at Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)