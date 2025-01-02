Left Menu

Modi Unveils Housing and Urban Development Boost Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate new housing and urban redevelopment projects in Delhi, including 1,675 flats for JJ cluster residents. The developments align with the 'housing for all' initiative and come as the BJP competes with the AAP in upcoming local elections. Projects feature green building practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 02-01-2025 10:59 IST
Modi Unveils Housing and Urban Development Boost Ahead of Elections
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a series of development projects this Friday, including 1,675 new flats designated for residents of JJ clusters in Delhi. This initiative is part of the broader 'housing for all' movement aimed at slum rehabilitation and providing quality living conditions.

This effort comes at a politically charged time, with the BJP vying for dominance over the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the upcoming city assembly elections in February. The PM will also launch two urban redevelopment projects—the World Trade Centre at Nauroji Nagar and residential units at Sarojini Nagar.

These redevelopment projects emphasize sustainable living through the integration of green building practices such as zero-discharge systems and solar power. Modi will also inaugurate a CBSE office complex in Dwarka and lay the foundation for three new projects at Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Act

Supreme Court to Review Asaduddin Owaisi's Plea on 1991 Places of Worship Ac...

 India
2
Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

Keir Starmer's Vision for a Rebuilt Britain in 2025

 United Kingdom
3
New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

New Year's Frenzy: Delhi's Streets and Markets Abuzz

 India
4
Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affairs

Transforming Urban India: Milestones and Progress in Housing and Urban Affai...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Remote Work’s Rise: Trends, Engagement, and Workplace Dynamics in a Post-Pandemic Era

Unlocking Women's Potential in Business: A Path to Innovation and Community Progress

Mobilizing Private Investments for Global Impact: Insights from the IFC Annual Report 2024

Revolutionizing Visual Geo-localization: ProGEO's Breakthrough in Prompt Engineering

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025