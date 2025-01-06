Left Menu

Winter Storm Havoc: U.S. Braces for Deep Freeze Impact

A severe winter storm swept across the U.S., delivering snow, ice, and frigid temperatures from Kansas to New Jersey. The storm prompted school closures and flight cancellations, while lawmakers prepared to meet despite adverse conditions. State emergencies were declared, as officials urged residents to avoid travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 07:07 IST
Winter Storm Havoc: U.S. Braces for Deep Freeze Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful winter storm engulfed vast regions of the U.S. on Sunday, affecting approximately 60 million individuals across more than a dozen states, extending from Kansas to New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued winter weather warnings and advisories in the storm's path.

The storm advanced toward the mid-Atlantic, poised to strike Washington, D.C., with substantial snowfall and frigid temperatures. Despite the severe weather, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed the Congress meeting to confirm Donald Trump's presidential election would proceed as planned, though federal offices would close, as announced by the Office of Personnel Management.

Blizzard conditions plagued Kansas and parts of northwestern Missouri, prompting road closures and travel advisories. Interstate 70 in Kansas remained shut on Sunday. Missouri's state police reported responding to numerous stranded motorists and traffic incidents. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms threatened the southern states, leading to flight cancellations and declarations of emergency in multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025