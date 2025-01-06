Winter Storm Havoc: U.S. Braces for Deep Freeze Impact

A powerful winter storm engulfed vast regions of the U.S. on Sunday, affecting approximately 60 million individuals across more than a dozen states, extending from Kansas to New Jersey. The National Weather Service issued winter weather warnings and advisories in the storm's path.

The storm advanced toward the mid-Atlantic, poised to strike Washington, D.C., with substantial snowfall and frigid temperatures. Despite the severe weather, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed the Congress meeting to confirm Donald Trump's presidential election would proceed as planned, though federal offices would close, as announced by the Office of Personnel Management.

Blizzard conditions plagued Kansas and parts of northwestern Missouri, prompting road closures and travel advisories. Interstate 70 in Kansas remained shut on Sunday. Missouri's state police reported responding to numerous stranded motorists and traffic incidents. Meanwhile, severe thunderstorms threatened the southern states, leading to flight cancellations and declarations of emergency in multiple regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)