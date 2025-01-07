IAEA Launches New Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project to Boost Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security in Asia-Pacific

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has introduced a new Regulatory Infrastructure Development Project (RIDP) for Asia and the Pacific to enhance radiation safety and nuclear security in the region. Building on the success of similar RIDPs in Africa, the Caribbean, and Latin America, this initiative aims to support the establishment and improvement of robust national regulatory frameworks.

The RIDP was inaugurated in December 2024 with a week-long meeting held in Vienna, attended by 32 participants from 17 countries, including non-IAEA Member States like the Solomon Islands and Timor-Leste. The meeting resulted in a draft work plan tailored to the specific needs of the participating nations, laying the groundwork for effective project implementation.

“This project is a significant milestone in fostering sustainable and effective regulatory infrastructure in the region,” said Lydie Evrard, IAEA Deputy Director General and Head of the Department of Nuclear Safety and Security. “Lessons learned from past RIDPs will guide this project to achieve its objectives and engage policymakers and stakeholders.”

Key Objectives and Stakeholders

The primary beneficiaries of the RIDP are national officials responsible for radiation safety and the security of radioactive materials. Participating nations collaborated with IAEA experts, donors, and partners to identify their specific regulatory needs and develop customized solutions.

During bilateral discussions, countries identified opportunities to build a culture of nuclear safety and security, alongside addressing regional challenges such as gaps in regulatory enforcement and emerging risks related to radioactive materials.

Key supporters of the RIDP include the governments of Australia, Canada, and the United States, which provide financial backing for the initiative. Additional countries have expressed interest in facilitating activities such as training, workshops, and knowledge-sharing programs.

Practical Tools and Resources Presented

The IAEA introduced a range of resources to help countries strengthen their regulatory frameworks. These include:

Advisory Missions tailored to each country’s needs for radiation safety and nuclear security.

RAIS+ (Regulatory Authority Information System) for streamlined regulatory processes.

Integrated Nuclear Security Sustainability Plans, which promote long-term security measures.

Fiji’s National Liaison Assistant, Vakaoca Kedrayate, highlighted the RIDP’s value in offering a peer-mentoring platform: “Fiji is now more aware of the tools, networks, and platforms available to assist us. The RIDP is a valuable opportunity to learn from other countries’ experiences, enabling us to tailor regulatory infrastructure to meet our unique challenges.”

Global Success of the RIDP Framework

RIDPs have been widely recognized for their impact across Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean. In 2024 alone:

Africa: Two countries established regulatory bodies, three adopted new regulations, and 16 received comprehensive staff training.

Latin America: 78% of participating countries reported significantly enhanced regulatory frameworks, with 70% improving processes for authorization, safety assessments, and inspections.

These initiatives contribute to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), and SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

Asia-Pacific RIDP: A Promising Start

The Asia-Pacific RIDP aims to replicate and build on these achievements. By enhancing regional collaboration, addressing regulatory gaps, and fostering a safety culture, the initiative is set to strengthen the resilience of participating nations to radiation-related risks.

Future Prospects

With tailored support, comprehensive tools, and sustained collaboration, the RIDP is poised to make a significant impact in the Asia-Pacific region. By ensuring safer practices and bolstering nuclear security, the project promises long-term benefits for public health, safety, and regional stability.