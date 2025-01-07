Fast-Tracking Thane's Road to Progress: A Review of Development Projects

Senior officials are taking strides to fast-track crucial road development projects in Maharashtra's Thane city, strategies were reviewed on Tuesday.

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao highlighted the corporation's dedication to overcoming hurdles such as land acquisition and tree-related concerns, impacting the progression of these projects.

The priority projects include the integration of Ghodbunder Road, Anand Nagar to Saket elevated road, as well as various creek bridges. An efficient plan, including supplying processed water from a sewage treatment plant, has been devised to meet the Thane-Borivali tunnel's needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)