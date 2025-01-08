Wildfires Trigger Massive Evacuations in Los Angeles

In a dramatic turn of events, over 30,000 residents, including prominent Hollywood stars, fled their homes as a ferocious wildfire swept through an upscale coastal area of Los Angeles. Among the neighborhoods affected was the elite Pacific Palisades, known for its celebrity inhabitants.

California Governor Gavin Newsom responded to the crisis by declaring a state of emergency, as the blaze consumed nearly 3,000 acres and led to the destruction of numerous buildings. Emergency teams faced challenges due to a concurrent windstorm and severe arid conditions, heightening the risk across Los Angeles County.

The rapid spread of flames prompted evacuations from other areas, including Altadena and Sylmar. Besides extensive property damage, several burn injuries were reported. Firefighting efforts included air drops and ground crews struggling to clear roads cluttered with abandoned vehicles, as residents scrambled to escape the inferno.

