California Wildfires Trigger Public Health Emergency

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has declared a public health emergency in California to address the severe impacts of ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County. The rapid spread has impacted neighborhoods on both sides of the city and resulted in 10 fatalities and the destruction of nearly 10,000 structures.

The U.S. government announced a proposal for a 2.2% increase in reimbursement rates for 2026 Medicare Advantage plans, contrasting with last year's 0.2% decline. The announcement positively influenced stock prices of companies like UnitedHealth Group and Humana, rising between 1% and 3.2%.

A study published in JAMA Oncology highlights that minority patients struggle to access new cancer drugs, as eligibility is often based on genetic markers primarily studied in individuals of European descent. The findings underscore a need for diverse representation in clinical trials to render new treatments more inclusive.

(With inputs from agencies.)