Left Menu

Reviving Los Angeles: Resilient Urban Forests in the Face of Climate Change

Efforts in Los Angeles to increase tree cover are challenged by drought, fires, and climate change. Advocates focus on resilient species to rebuild urban forests, particularly in underserved areas. Experts stress long-term community involvement and adapting to new climate realities as essential to this mission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 12-01-2025 21:57 IST
Reviving Los Angeles: Resilient Urban Forests in the Face of Climate Change
  • Country:
  • United States

In Los Angeles, efforts to boost tree cover face hurdles from drought, fires, and neighbor objections. Tree advocates remain committed, especially in underserved areas.

The destruction caused by recent fires reveals the vulnerability of the urban forest, sparking calls for resilient species and greater community efforts. Experts highlight that knowledge-sharing and tailored plant choices are crucial for rebuilding.

As climate change intensifies, the focus is on selecting and maintaining trees that can withstand new environmental challenges. Urban forestry leaders emphasize ongoing community involvement and learning from past experiences to ensure long-term forest health and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Bhutan’s Youth and Women: Strategies for Inclusive Workforce Participation

Reforming Financial Safeguards: A Path to Protect Brazil's Vulnerable Consumers

Overcoming Waste Challenges in Lagos: A Path to Sustainable Household Management

Financial Inclusion and Its Role in Alleviating Poverty and Driving Global Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025