Reviving Los Angeles: Resilient Urban Forests in the Face of Climate Change

In Los Angeles, efforts to boost tree cover face hurdles from drought, fires, and neighbor objections. Tree advocates remain committed, especially in underserved areas.

The destruction caused by recent fires reveals the vulnerability of the urban forest, sparking calls for resilient species and greater community efforts. Experts highlight that knowledge-sharing and tailored plant choices are crucial for rebuilding.

As climate change intensifies, the focus is on selecting and maintaining trees that can withstand new environmental challenges. Urban forestry leaders emphasize ongoing community involvement and learning from past experiences to ensure long-term forest health and resilience.

