Left Menu

Landmark Resolution Revives Slum Rehabilitation Project in Mumbai

The National Company Law Tribunal in Mumbai has approved a resolution plan for RITE BUILTEC PRIVATE LIMITED's SRA project, providing relief to over 750 slum dwellers after a 15-year wait. The resolution involved overcoming significant challenges and required a collaborative effort by all stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:31 IST
Landmark Resolution Revives Slum Rehabilitation Project in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking development, the Mumbai branch of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has sanctioned a resolution plan for RITE BUILTEC PRIVATE LIMITED, which involves a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project in Devipada, Borivali, Mumbai. This marks the fourth successful resolution under the stewardship of Resolution Professional Amit Karia, with advisory inputs from InCorp Restructuring Services LLP.

The entire process was expedited in an impressive timeline, reaching completion in 365 days at the Committee of Creditors (COC) level and 450 days overall, including the NCLT's approval period. This vital ruling brings much-awaited respite to over 750 slum dwellers who had been waiting for their homes and rent dues for 15 long years.

Despite considerable challenges including unauthorized site constructions and aggressive interventions by various interest groups, Resolution Professional Amit Karia praised the robust insolvency framework and the teamwork involved in achieving this resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025