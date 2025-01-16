Left Menu

Delhi-NCR's Land Boom: Unveiling 420 Acres of Opportunity

In 2024, Delhi-NCR witnessed 38 land deals totaling 420 acres, driven by infrastructure developments like the Dwarka Expressway and Jewar Airport. Across India, 133 land deals for over 2,515 acres, predominantly for residential projects, marked a robust real estate expansion reflecting increased investor confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-01-2025 17:45 IST
Delhi-NCR's Land Boom: Unveiling 420 Acres of Opportunity
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi-NCR has emerged as a hotspot for land deals in 2024, with real estate developers capitalizing on surging demand. According to Anarock, 38 transactions were finalized in this region, covering about 420 acres, as infrastructure enhancements continue to entice investors.

Anarock reports a total of 133 land transactions amounting to over 2,515 acres across India in 2024, primarily for residential developments. This spike indicates strong investor confidence bolstered by substantial residential sales momentum nationwide.

Key infrastructure projects like the Dwarka Expressway and Jewar Airport are at the heart of this growth, with enhanced connectivity fostering investment in regions such as Gurugram and Noida. The nation's bustling real estate scene is poised for further expansion thanks to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

Firefighters Combat Historic Los Angeles Wildfires Amid Dangerous Conditions

 Global
2
High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

High-Stakes Drama in South Korea: Arrest of Impeached President Imminent

 Global
3
Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

Iran's Weakness Post-1979 Revolution: A Nuclear Concern

 Global
4
Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

Ruth Chepngetich Aims to Break Records at London Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education reimagined: AI-powered textbooks for smarter learning

Building a safer digital factory: Mitigating cyber risks in manufacturing

A smarter approach to Prognosis: AI's groundbreaking role in skin cancer prediction

Redefining teamwork: The synergy of humans and intelligent agents in hybrid teams

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025