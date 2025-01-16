Delhi-NCR's Land Boom: Unveiling 420 Acres of Opportunity

Delhi-NCR has emerged as a hotspot for land deals in 2024, with real estate developers capitalizing on surging demand. According to Anarock, 38 transactions were finalized in this region, covering about 420 acres, as infrastructure enhancements continue to entice investors.

Anarock reports a total of 133 land transactions amounting to over 2,515 acres across India in 2024, primarily for residential developments. This spike indicates strong investor confidence bolstered by substantial residential sales momentum nationwide.

Key infrastructure projects like the Dwarka Expressway and Jewar Airport are at the heart of this growth, with enhanced connectivity fostering investment in regions such as Gurugram and Noida. The nation's bustling real estate scene is poised for further expansion thanks to these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)