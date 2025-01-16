64th CGPB Meeting to Discuss Mineral Exploration and Sustainable Development at Bhubaneswar

The Geological Survey of India (GSI), under the Ministry of Mines, will host the 64th Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting on 19th January 2025 at the State Convention Centre, Lokseva Bhavan. Chaired by Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines, this pivotal event aims to foster collaboration among key stakeholders in the geoscience, mining, and exploration sectors, to address challenges and discuss innovative solutions in areas like clean energy, geohazards, and sustainable development.

In addition to Shri V.L. Kantha Rao, the event will be graced by Shri Asit Saha, Director General of GSI, and Shri Sanjay Lohiya, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines, along with senior representatives from State Geological Departments, Public Sector Units (PSUs), private exploration companies, and research organizations. The meeting will serve as a platform for exploring cutting-edge advancements in mineral exploration, with particular emphasis on AI/ML-driven techniques, geophysical methods, and underexplored areas of the country.

Key Deliberations at the CGPB Meeting

The 64th CGPB meeting will address several critical issues faced by India’s mineral sector, focusing on:

Critical mineral exploration to meet India’s clean energy goals, such as lithium, cobalt, and rare earth metals.

The use of AI/ML-driven techniques for more efficient mineral prospectivity analysis.

State-of-the-art geophysical techniques for advancing mineral exploration capabilities.

Reappraisal of underexplored mineral areas in the country, to tap into untapped resources.

In-depth studies of geohazards, including landslides, and geo-environmental issues affecting mining operations.

Geoscientific investigations in border regions to understand mineral resources in strategic areas.

A significant aspect of the event will be the unveiling of the GSI Annual Program for FS 2025-26, which includes 1,065 peer-reviewed projects in earth sciences. The program will emphasize mineral exploration and the integration of sustainability practices, including carbon sequestration, offshore exploration, and capacity-building through specialized training programs.

Innovative Highlights of the Event

A special highlight of the meeting will be the announcement of winners from the Mineral Hunt Techniques Hackathon, a competition that invited startups and unicorns to present innovative techniques to accelerate mineral exploration and resource augmentation. This hackathon showcases India’s emerging tech-driven solutions in mineral exploration.

Additionally, the meeting will include the launch of key publications including:

Geology and Mineral Resources of Jharkhand and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Geology and Mineral Resource Map of the North Eastern Region.

About CGPB

The Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) is an important advisory body of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), established to facilitate coordination and collaboration between the central and state governments, PSUs, and private entities involved in mineral exploration. The CGPB is responsible for placing the Annual Field Season Program (FSP) of GSI for review and discussion, ensuring that projects align with national priorities and minimize duplication of efforts.

In a revamped structure announced in August 2023, the CGPB has been reconstituted into 12 theme-based groups, designed to encourage broader participation from state and private stakeholders. These groups will provide recommendations on collaborative projects in various sub-sectors of mineral exploration, addressing the unique needs and challenges of regional and national importance. By fostering better coordination between the Central Geological Programming Boards (SGPBs) at the state level, the reorganization aims to strengthen the nation's overall geoscientific framework.

Future Outlook

The CGPB meeting will be a crucial step towards strengthening India’s geoscientific and mineral exploration capabilities, with a clear focus on sustainability, clean energy transitions, and technology-driven solutions. As India accelerates its efforts to meet global sustainability goals, this event will provide a much-needed platform to align national and global priorities, ensuring India’s long-term resource security and economic growth.

The CGPB meeting in Bhubaneswar will continue to support the government's efforts in geological research, mineral exploration, and sustainable practices, and is expected to bring together diverse stakeholders to catalyze innovation and collaboration in the mining and exploration sectors.