Power Outage Crisis Hits New South Wales Amid Severe Weather

A severe low-pressure system in New South Wales, Australia, has left tens of thousands without power as damaging winds and heavy rains hit the region. The storms have sparked numerous flood warnings and left a significant impact on Sydney, Newcastle, and the Hunter region.

Ausgrid reported on Saturday morning that approximately 28,000 people were without electricity in Sydney, Australia's largest city, while an additional 15,000 faced outages in Newcastle and surrounding areas. The state's emergency services agency received 2,825 calls for assistance, mainly involving fallen trees and wind-damaged properties.

This comes after a challenging week of storms that have already disrupted power for 200,000 people in the state. Current alerts indicate continued risks of flooding and wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h, especially in Alpine areas, according to the national weather forecaster.

