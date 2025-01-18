Left Menu

Power Outage Crisis Hits New South Wales Amid Severe Weather

Severe weather conditions in Australia's New South Wales have left tens of thousands without power. The state's capital, Sydney, and regions like Newcastle are heavily affected, with emergency services responding to thousands of calls. Flood warnings persist as damaging winds and rain continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 18-01-2025 04:44 IST | Created: 18-01-2025 04:44 IST
Power Outage Crisis Hits New South Wales Amid Severe Weather
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A severe low-pressure system in New South Wales, Australia, has left tens of thousands without power as damaging winds and heavy rains hit the region. The storms have sparked numerous flood warnings and left a significant impact on Sydney, Newcastle, and the Hunter region.

Ausgrid reported on Saturday morning that approximately 28,000 people were without electricity in Sydney, Australia's largest city, while an additional 15,000 faced outages in Newcastle and surrounding areas. The state's emergency services agency received 2,825 calls for assistance, mainly involving fallen trees and wind-damaged properties.

This comes after a challenging week of storms that have already disrupted power for 200,000 people in the state. Current alerts indicate continued risks of flooding and wind gusts reaching speeds of up to 100 km/h, especially in Alpine areas, according to the national weather forecaster.

(With inputs from agencies.)

