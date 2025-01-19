Left Menu

Houston Braces for Rare Arctic Blast: Preparations Underway

Houston is preparing for a significant Arctic blast with freezing temperatures and potential snow. Officials are opening warming centers and pre-treating roads while residents stock up on essentials. Schools are closing, and energy crews are on alert to maintain power during the cold snap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Houston | Updated: 19-01-2025 08:07 IST | Created: 19-01-2025 08:07 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Houston is gearing up for an unusual Arctic blast set to hit early next week, bringing frigid temperatures and even a possibility of snow.

Residents are rushing to stores, while officials activate warming centers and pre-treat roads to stave off freezing rain and ice.

Parks and Energy departments are on high alert to maintain power and integrity amid harsh conditions.

