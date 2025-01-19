Houston Braces for Rare Arctic Blast: Preparations Underway
Houston is preparing for a significant Arctic blast with freezing temperatures and potential snow. Officials are opening warming centers and pre-treating roads while residents stock up on essentials. Schools are closing, and energy crews are on alert to maintain power during the cold snap.
Houston is gearing up for an unusual Arctic blast set to hit early next week, bringing frigid temperatures and even a possibility of snow.
Residents are rushing to stores, while officials activate warming centers and pre-treat roads to stave off freezing rain and ice.
Parks and Energy departments are on high alert to maintain power and integrity amid harsh conditions.
