UNESCO and WMO Launch International Year of Glaciers' Preservation 2025 to Safeguard Earth’s Cryosphere

On January 21, 2025, UNESCO and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) inaugurated the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation (IYGP), emphasizing the urgent need to protect glaciers, often referred to as Earth’s "water towers." These vital resources provide freshwater to over 2 billion people worldwide and serve as a critical component of the planet's climate and hydrological systems.

The year-long initiative seeks to raise awareness, mobilize action, and strengthen international cooperation to address the accelerated melting of glaciers due to climate change. The United Nations General Assembly had proclaimed the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation in December 2022, establishing March 21st as the annual World Day for Glaciers.

The Role and Plight of Glaciers in the Climate System

Glaciers cover approximately 700,000 square kilometers globally and store about 70% of the world's freshwater. However, their rapid retreat due to rising global temperatures poses severe threats, including water scarcity, rising sea levels, and ecosystem disruption.

Speaking at the launch event, WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo emphasized the gravity of the situation:

“In 2023, glaciers suffered the largest mass loss in the five decades of record-keeping. This international year must be a wake-up call to the world. Melting glaciers threaten long-term water security for millions.”

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay highlighted the broader significance of glaciers:

“These ancient ice formations are not just frozen water – they are the guardians of our planet's climate history, the source of life for billions, and sacred places for many cultures. Their rapid disappearance is a stark reminder that we must act now.”

Key Objectives and Initiatives

Coordinated by UNESCO and WMO, the IYGP will involve over 75 international organizations and 35 countries. The initiative aims to:

Expand global glacier monitoring systems for improved data collection.

Develop early warning systems to mitigate glacier-related hazards.

Promote sustainable water resource management in glacier-dependent regions.

Preserve cultural heritage and traditional knowledge tied to glaciers.

Engage youth in glacier preservation and climate action.

To advance these goals, UNESCO has introduced new resources, including a brochure on building resilience to the melting cryosphere and a special edition of the UNESCO Courier titled “Glaciers: Chronicle of a Predicted Meltdown.” These publications explore the impacts of glacier melt on sea levels, water resources, and cultural heritage, as well as strategies for resilience and youth engagement.

Glaciers and Water Security

Glaciers are crucial to global water cycles, acting as natural reservoirs that release freshwater during dry periods. However, their retreat threatens the water supply of billions, particularly in regions like the Himalaya-Hindu Kush and Tibetan Plateau, known as the "Third Pole."

John Pomeroy, co-chair of the IYGP Advisory Board and professor at the University of Saskatchewan, stressed the interconnected consequences:

“More than 2 billion people rely on mountain snow and ice to replenish their rivers, lakes, and groundwater. As glaciers retreat, we face risks like glacier lake outburst floods, snow droughts, and rising sea levels, impacting agriculture, energy, ecosystems, and drinking water.”

Cultural and Scientific Significance

For Indigenous communities across Asia, Latin America, and East Africa, glaciers hold profound cultural and spiritual significance. These ice formations are often considered sacred and central to traditional practices recognized as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO.

Glaciers also serve as “frozen time capsules,” preserving invaluable records of Earth’s climate and atmospheric history. Their loss jeopardizes both cultural heritage and critical scientific research on past environmental conditions.

Global Call to Action

The IYGP emphasizes the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and implement effective adaptation strategies to protect glaciers and the ecosystems and communities they support. WMO’s reports, such as the State of Global Water Resources 2023 and State of the Global Climate 2023, underscore the escalating risks of glacier retreat, highlighting the cascading effects on water resources, economies, and biodiversity.

Speaking at the launch, Bahodur Sheralizoda, Chairman of the Committee for Environmental Protection of Tajikistan, called for collective action:

“This initiative must inspire action and drive the policies necessary to protect these invaluable natural resources for future generations.”

Engaging Communities and Youth

The IYGP places a strong emphasis on engaging young people through education and advocacy. Interactive exhibitions, such as the upcoming IYGP interactive showcase, will feature dramatic visuals of glacier transformations and stories from affected communities.

Join the Effort

Governments, private sector organizations, scientific institutions, and civil society are invited to collaborate on glacier preservation efforts. Through sustained action, the international community can mitigate the impacts of climate change and safeguard these essential resources for generations to come.

For more information and ways to participate, visit www.un-glaciers.org.

