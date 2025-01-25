In the wake of destructive fires in Los Angeles, residents of Sunset Mesa face a new threat: toxic rain. Shaun Kearney, a key figure in the fashion business and CEO of Harry Styles' "Pleasing" brand, contemplates the daunting task of safeguarding his home from potentially hazardous precipitation.

With most homes in the neighborhood built before the ban on asbestos, the risk from toxins is significantly heightened. As rain approaches, authorities scramble to prevent chemical-laden runoff from contaminating the Pacific Palisades and surrounding areas. Firefighting conditions may improve, yet concerns persist about toxins entering storm drains and reaching the beaches.

Efforts to manage the aftermath include setting up barriers, removing burnt vehicles, and repairing infrastructure. Despite these actions, the potential for debris flow remains high. Residents and authorities continue to navigate the complex interplay of environmental hazards, health risks, and rebuilding challenges in the aftermath of the fires.

(With inputs from agencies.)