Heating Habits: The Hidden Health Impacts of Wood-Burning Stoves

Air pollution resulting from the burning of wood and coal leads to nearly 61,000 premature deaths annually in Europe. This grim statistic underscores the urgent need to reconsider popular heating methods, particularly wood-burning stoves, which are often seen as a safer and more attractive choice.

Wood-burning stoves produce a mix of hazardous particulate matter (PM2.5) and gases, seriously affecting respiratory and cardiovascular health. Despite their popularity for aesthetic and cost-saving reasons, these stoves contribute to heart attacks, strokes, and respiratory illnesses.

Efforts to educate communities about the health risks and promote cleaner technology like heat pumps are essential. Initiatives such as Clean Air Night in the UK and Ireland help raise awareness, prompting a shift in heating habits that could cut emissions and protect health.

(With inputs from agencies.)