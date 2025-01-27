Left Menu

Unveiling the Giants: Discovering the Mysteries of Cosmic Behemoths

Astronomers are uncovering more giant radio galaxies with new radio telescopes like MeerKAT. These galaxies, driven by supermassive black holes, challenge existing models of plasma physics due to their unusual features. A recent discovery, 'Inkathazo,' offers insights into the complexities of these extreme cosmic structures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 27-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 12:18 IST
Astrophysicists are delving deeper into the cosmos with the help of advanced radio telescopes like South Africa's MeerKAT, uncovering unexpected discoveries that test the limits of existing scientific theories.

Supermassive black holes, the enigmatic party hosts of our universe, are found at the hearts of galaxies. Recent observations have identified thousands of giant radio galaxies, driven by these colossal entities, with MeerKAT playing a pivotal role in these discoveries.

One such discovery, nicknamed 'Inkathazo,' meaning 'trouble' due to its perplexing nature, is pressing scientists to reassess their understanding of plasma physics. Its unusual characteristics present both a challenge and an exciting opportunity for future astrophysical research.

