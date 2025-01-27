Left Menu

Omaxe Group Launches BeTogether: A New Era in Urban Development

Realty firm Omaxe Group has announced a Rs 2,800 crore investment to develop projects under its new brand, BeTogether, leveraging Public-Private Partnerships. The initiative aims to reshape urban and economic landscapes through joint ventures, with notable projects including upgrades to bus terminals in key cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 17:03 IST
Omaxe Group Launches BeTogether: A New Era in Urban Development
  • Country:
  • India

Realty giant Omaxe Group has unveiled an ambitious initiative under its new brand, BeTogether, pledging an investment of Rs 2,800 crore. This strategic move aims to reshape urban and economic paradigms through collaborative real estate ventures.

The BeTogether brand focuses on enhancing urban infrastructure and economic development through joint ventures and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP). The brand's portfolio features the joint venture 'BeTogether Centre Point Vrindavan' and an ongoing collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to modernize bus terminals across cities such as Lucknow, Ghaziabad, and Ayodhya.

With a robust presence in 31 cities and 8 states, fortified over 37 years, Omaxe Group continues its trajectory of growth. To date, it has delivered more than 1,350 lakh square feet of developmental area, solidifying its reputation in North and Central India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025