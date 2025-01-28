South Africa Invites Public Input on Draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy

Dr. Dion Travers George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, has issued a call for public comments on the draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy, a comprehensive framework for the management and conservation of elephants in South Africa.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) emphasized that the draft strategy outlines a high-level vision and strategic objectives aimed at ensuring the long-term conservation of elephants as a meta-population, while supporting human well-being.

Strategic Goals

The draft strategy serves as a cornerstone for planning and decision-making in the creation of sustainable landscapes that incorporate elephants. It also aligns with broader conservation efforts, focusing on harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. Key elements include:

Elephant Norms and Standards: Guidelines for ethical and sustainable elephant management.

National Elephant Research Strategy: A roadmap for scientific studies supporting conservation efforts.

Non-Detrimental Findings for Elephants: Evaluations ensuring that elephant populations are not negatively affected by human activities.

Red-List Assessment: An appraisal of the elephant population’s conservation status.

Reserve-Level Management Plans: Tailored approaches to managing elephants within specific reserves.

Meta-Population Plan: Strategies for interconnectivity and population health across reserves.

The strategy prioritizes elephant conservation within South Africa while balancing ecological needs with socio-economic considerations. It is also designed to promote sustainable tourism, which benefits local communities, and to combat threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

Public Engagement

Members of the public are encouraged to contribute to the development of this strategy by submitting written comments within 30 days of the notice’s publication in the Government Gazette (No. 52004 Notice No. 5787) or newspapers. Submissions can be made via:

Post: Director-General, Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Attention: Ms. Humbulani Mafumo Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

Hand Delivery: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

Email: ConservationManagement@dffe.gov.za

The full draft strategy is accessible for download at: DFFE Gazetted Notices.

Additional Information

Inquiries about the draft strategy can be directed to Ms. Amanda Magubane at 012 399 8809 or via email: AMagubane@dffe.gov.za.

This initiative underscores South Africa’s commitment to safeguarding one of its most iconic species while fostering conservation practices that integrate environmental, social, and economic dimensions.