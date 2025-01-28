Left Menu

South Africa Invites Public Input on Draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy

The draft strategy serves as a cornerstone for planning and decision-making in the creation of sustainable landscapes that incorporate elephants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:36 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:36 IST
South Africa Invites Public Input on Draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy
The strategy prioritizes elephant conservation within South Africa while balancing ecological needs with socio-economic considerations. Image Credit: ANI

Dr. Dion Travers George, Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, has issued a call for public comments on the draft National Elephant Heritage Strategy, a comprehensive framework for the management and conservation of elephants in South Africa.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) emphasized that the draft strategy outlines a high-level vision and strategic objectives aimed at ensuring the long-term conservation of elephants as a meta-population, while supporting human well-being.

Strategic Goals

The draft strategy serves as a cornerstone for planning and decision-making in the creation of sustainable landscapes that incorporate elephants. It also aligns with broader conservation efforts, focusing on harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife. Key elements include:

  • Elephant Norms and Standards: Guidelines for ethical and sustainable elephant management.
  • National Elephant Research Strategy: A roadmap for scientific studies supporting conservation efforts.
  • Non-Detrimental Findings for Elephants: Evaluations ensuring that elephant populations are not negatively affected by human activities.
  • Red-List Assessment: An appraisal of the elephant population’s conservation status.
  • Reserve-Level Management Plans: Tailored approaches to managing elephants within specific reserves.
  • Meta-Population Plan: Strategies for interconnectivity and population health across reserves.

The strategy prioritizes elephant conservation within South Africa while balancing ecological needs with socio-economic considerations. It is also designed to promote sustainable tourism, which benefits local communities, and to combat threats such as habitat loss, poaching, and human-wildlife conflict.

Public Engagement

Members of the public are encouraged to contribute to the development of this strategy by submitting written comments within 30 days of the notice’s publication in the Government Gazette (No. 52004 Notice No. 5787) or newspapers. Submissions can be made via:

  • Post: Director-General, Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment Attention: Ms. Humbulani Mafumo Private Bag X447, Pretoria, 0001

  • Hand Delivery: Environment House, 473 Steve Biko Road, Arcadia, Pretoria, 0083

  • Email: ConservationManagement@dffe.gov.za

The full draft strategy is accessible for download at: DFFE Gazetted Notices.

Additional Information

Inquiries about the draft strategy can be directed to Ms. Amanda Magubane at 012 399 8809 or via email: AMagubane@dffe.gov.za.

This initiative underscores South Africa’s commitment to safeguarding one of its most iconic species while fostering conservation practices that integrate environmental, social, and economic dimensions.

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025