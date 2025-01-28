SA Hosts 7th Global Forum on Circular Economy to Strengthen Sustainable Waste Management in Africa

Efforts to promote a clean and sustainable environment in South Africa and beyond took center stage at the 7th Global Forum of Cities for Circular Economy (GFCCE) Workshop, hosted by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment (DFFE) in collaboration with the Centre for Science and Environment.

The two-day workshop, held in Johannesburg, is focused on enhancing South-South cooperation to improve the solid waste management ecosystem in the Global South and build the capacity of officials from 18 African nations. Participating countries include Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Eswatini, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Madagascar, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Advancing Circular Economy Initiatives

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries, and the Environment, Bernice Swarts, inaugurated the event by highlighting the country’s strides in embedding circular economy principles into policy frameworks to drive sustainable development.

“South Africa has implemented various policy instruments and initiatives, such as the National Waste Management Strategy and Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations, to ensure effective resource reuse and recycling. EPR shifts accountability for waste management from municipalities to producers, encouraging more sustainable practices,” Swarts stated during the workshop's opening on Tuesday.

She emphasized that the country faces significant waste management challenges, particularly in urban areas like Johannesburg, where landfill airspace is rapidly diminishing. Swarts called for innovative policy solutions and monitoring mechanisms to improve resource efficiency in cities.

Collaboration and Partnerships

The Deputy Minister underscored the importance of partnerships between governments, private sectors, and civil society to advance the waste management hierarchy and achieve the goals of a circular economy.

“Collaboration is crucial for creating green opportunities, reducing government spending, and facilitating the transition to sustainable resource management practices. South Africa remains committed to fostering these partnerships and advancing the shared objectives of the GFCCE,” Swarts remarked.

GFCCE's Expansion and Focus

Since its inception in 2021, the GFCCE has grown to include 22 member states, with 18 African nations actively participating. The platform is dedicated to advancing circular economy principles in line with national priorities.

Recognizing that cities account for 75% of natural resource consumption and 70% of global greenhouse gas emissions, the forum aims to support urban centers in becoming resilient, resource-efficient, and environmentally sustainable.

Addressing Urban Challenges

Swarts highlighted the critical role of cities as more people migrate to urban areas in search of opportunities. “It is imperative that cities reduce their environmental footprint while ensuring resource resilience. This is key to tackling the twin challenges of urbanization and climate change,” she said.

Additional Announcements

The workshop also featured discussions on:

Economic Incentives: Exploring fees, levies, and taxes to promote sustainable practices.

Data Monitoring Tools: Enabling cities to track and optimize resource use.

Green Opportunities: Identifying job creation and innovation prospects through waste recycling and reuse initiatives.

Participants also explored strategies for integrating circular economy principles into urban planning, emphasizing the role of private-sector innovation and international cooperation in achieving shared goals.

Looking Ahead

The forum reaffirmed the need for coordinated actions across African cities to achieve sustainability and reduce environmental impacts. With Johannesburg as the host, the workshop serves as a platform for knowledge exchange, capacity building, and aligning regional strategies with global objectives for a circular economy.

South Africa’s leadership in hosting the GFCCE workshop reflects its commitment to advancing sustainable waste management practices and fostering a cleaner, greener future for all.